Lib Dem leader Ed Davey treated to a 'summer makeover' on This Morning

Australian actor Jason Donovan called Davey "sexy" after he received his "summer makeover" on Good Morning Britain

In the latest installment of his unusual campaign trail antics, Sir Ed Davey has sauntered down a catwalk on This Morning, after the show gave him a "summer makeover".

The Liberal Democrat leader was kitted out in a £129 cream linen blazer and a striped blue and white shirt from Marks and Spencer.

Asked if he was worried about the shirt being too blue, he quipped: "No, it's fading! The blue is fading."

He also wore navy blue chinos and a pair of leather trainers, topped off with a pair of sunglasses and a panama hat.

"I've never been made up like this before," he said.

Fellow programme guest Jason Donovan called the new look "sexy" - but admitted he couldn't see himself wearing it.

The appearance follows an action-packed campaign for the Liberal Democrat leader so far - including moments where he has fallen off a paddleboard, raced down a waterslide and ridden a rollercoaster.

He defended the stunts as having serious messages, and said: “I’ve shown with some of the photo ops we’ve done – the paddleboard in Lake Windermere – that behind that fun there’s a very serious message.

Sir Ed Davey was given the makeover by presenter Laura Puddy. Credit: ITV / This Morning

“So, in the Lake District, we were talking about sewage and the fact that the Conservatives have allowed water companies to pump their filthy sewage into precious environments like the Lakes there or our rivers and our beaches and we’re campaigning about that.

“When I came down that slide with those children, that was about mental health – the mental health of our children and young people – which has again been ignored by the Conservatives."

Elsewhere, Labour's Dawn Butler has released a campaign song to mark 21 days til the General Election.

The rap included lyrics about the current Prime Minister: "Rishi on D-Day, where did he go? Don't let a liar run the show."

"The Tories, their time is up, because Tories, they're too corrupt," she continued.

Of her own party, she rapped: "Labour party are here to stay, we're going to the very top."

