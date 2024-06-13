Seven political parties go head-to-head at tonight's ITV debate

Seven party leaders and representatives have taken to the stage for ITV's second General Election debate on Thursday night.

The ITV Election Debate 2024 is broadcasting from 8.30pm, on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

The following leaders and senior representatives are taking part:

Penny Mordaunt - Conservative Party

Angela Rayner - Labour Party

Daisy Cooper - Liberal Democrats

Stephen Flynn - SNP

Nigel Farage - Reform UK

Carla Denyer - Green Party

Rhun ap Iorwerth - Plaid Cymru

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are not participating, having been grilled during a Sky News leaders event on Wednesday night.

The debate is being moderated by Julie Etchingham.

Tonight's debate comes after Labour launched their manifesto earlier in the day, with the party pledging to "get the NHS back on its feet", increase chances for people to get on the housing ladder and a tax triple lock.

The Conservative Party launched its manifesto on Tuesday, with commitments to cut national insurance again, scrap capital gains tax for landlords who sell properties to their tenants, "protected pensions" and a promise to halve migration.

Taxes, NHS waiting lists and personal stories from both leaders made up much of the interviews conducted by journalist Beth Rigby and from members of the public in Grimsby.

