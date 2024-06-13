Taylor Swift's Edinburgh crowds set off earthquake monitors with dancing

Fans at Taylor Swift's Edinburgh shows danced so hard that earthquake monitors registered seismic activity, the British Geological Survey (BGS) has said.

Giving a whole new meaning to "shake it off", the vibrations from crowds at all three of the American singer's Murrayfield Stadium shows were detected up to six kilometres away.

Each night followed a similar pattern of ground shaking, with the most intense seismic activity registered during Swift's performances of "Cruel Summer" and "Ready for it?".

During "Ready for it?", the crowd transmitted around 80 kilowatts of power, equivalent to around 6,000 car batteries.

Swifties attending her first Edinburgh performance took the crown, as the BGS said the most "enthusiastic dancing" happened on Friday night.

During this performance, the ground shifted by almost 24 nanometres.

Two monitoring stations were able to detect the ground shaking, including the Lyell Centre - the BGS office located six kilometres from the stadium.

The BGS is the UK’s national earthquake monitoring agency and operates a network of monitoring stations around the country.

Edinburgh's shows marked the singer's first performances in the UK since her Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023.

Her next appearance will be in Liverpool at Anfield Stadium on Thursday 13, Friday 14 and Saturday 15 June.

