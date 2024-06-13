What are the Tories, Labour and Lib Dems promising infected blood victims?

ITV News Health and Science Producer Philip Sime reports

On May 20, a damning report into the infected blood scandal called for national recognition of the disaster and compensation without delay.

In the wake of the 2,527-page report, the government promised compensation would be paid to all those "infected or affected" by the end of the year.

On May 22, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a general election and announced Parliament was to be dissolved in a matter of days, putting into question the future of the compensation scheme.

The pledge was tied to a Bill called the Victims and Prisoners Bill, which set up a compensation body and pay interim payments.

On May 24, the Bill was one of the final to pass through Parliament ahead of the launch of party campaigns and was given Royal Assent.

More than 30,000 people were infected with deadly viruses between the 1970s and early 1990s as they received blood transfusions or blood products while receiving NHS care.

As a result of the "biggest treatment disaster in NHS history", around 3,000 people have died - among them 380 children - with even more people are dying weekly.

The report from the Infected Blood Inquiry found the scandal “could largely have been avoided”, and that people were knowingly exposed to contaminated blood products.

It also found there was a “pervasive” cover-up to hide the truth from successive governments, medics and NHS officials.

But with the general election looming, what do the Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democracts manifestos promise to deliver to the victims?

Labour Party:

Pledges to 'act on the findings' of the Infected Blood Inquiry.

Labour will introduce a 'Hillsborough Law' which will place a legal duty on providing aid for victims of disasters or state-related deaths.

Conservative Party

Pledges to pay 'whatever it costs' to deliver 'comprehensive compensation to those infected and those affected by the scandal'.

The Torie manifesto promises to 'study the Inquiry's wide-ranging recommendations and provide a full response'.

Liberal Democrats

The Lib Dem party manifesto says it will implement the recommendations in full, delivering compensation to all victims of the scandal.

Pledges to establish an 'Office of the Whistleblower' to afford 'legal protections' to whistleblowers.

Similar to Labour, it says it will introduce the 'Hillsborough Law, a statutory duty of candour on police officers and all public officials.'

