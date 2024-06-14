Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted he is "still fighting very hard" for votes as he played down a major opinion poll which put Reform UK ahead of the Conservatives.

On Thursday, a YouGov poll - commissioned and published by the Times newspaper - stated Nigel Farage's Reform UK is now polling at 19%, to the Conservatives 18% in a "crossover" moment between the two parties.

Speaking to reporters from the G7 summit in Puglia, the prime minister said: “We are only halfway through this election, so I’m still fighting very hard for every vote.

“And what that poll shows is - the only poll that matters is the one on July 4 - but if that poll was replicated on July 4, it would be handing Labour a blank cheque to tax everyone, tax their home, their pension, their car, their family, and I’ll be fighting very hard to make sure that doesn’t happen.

“And actually, when I’ve been out and about talking to people, they do understand that a vote for anyone who is not a Conservative candidate is just a vote to put Keir Starmer in Number 10.”

According to the poll, Labour still sits in the lead at 37% of voting intention, with the Liberal Democrats at 14%, the Greens at 7%, the SNP at 3%, Plaid Cymru at 1% and others at 2%.

It was conducted on a sample size of 2,211 adults in Britain between June 12 and 13.

During ITV’s seven-way election debate on Thursday night, Farage flipped the Conservative campaign rhetoric, which has also been used by Sunak while canvassing for votes.

“As for being a Labour enabler, we are now ahead of you in the national polls. A vote for you is actually now a vote for Labour,” the Reform leader said.

“We are now the opposition to Labour,” he told the audience as the programme began, not long after the poll was published.

In Puglia, challenged over Farage's comments, Sunak repeated that “people do get that” not voting for a Conservative candidate improves Starmer's chances.

