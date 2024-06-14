The Princess of Wales will attending Trooping the Colour celebrations on Saturday, Kensington Palace has confirmed in a statement.

It will be the first official public appearance of Kate since she revealed in March she was undergoing cancer treatment in March.

Here is the statement in full:

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

The statement from Kensington Palace was accompanied by a new photo of the Princess. Credit: Matt Porteous

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty.

"Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

Buckingham Palace also issued a statement on behalf of King Charles in response to the news that the Princess of Wales would be attending Trooping the Colour.

"His Majesty is delighted that The Princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day."

