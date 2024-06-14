Knock knock who's there? More than 100 comedians at the Vatican to meet the pope

More than 100 comedians from 15 countries have gathered at the Vatican to meet the Pope.

The star-studded list included Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Fallon, Chris Rock, Stephen Colbert and Conan O'Brien, as well as Private Eye editor Ian Hislop and comedian and writer Stephen Merchant.

The Pope's meeting with the "artists from the world of humour" is part of the pontiff's efforts to engage in contemporary culture.

Alongside the comedians, an audience of more than 200 people gathered at the Apostolic Palace.

Pope Francis met individually with all of the comedians in attendance before cracking some jokes of his own

"In the midst of so much gloomy news, immersed as we are in many social and even personal emergencies, you have the power to spread peace and smiles," the Pope told the gathering.

"You unite people, because laughter is contagious," he said, adding he has prayed for 40 years for a good sense of humor, adding his own joke and the end, where he asked the audience to "pray for him, not against".

The 87-year-old went on to shake hands with each of the comedians stating that humour can overcome "social barriers".

Stephen Colbert is interviewed after an audience with Pope Francis in the Sistine Chapel. Credit: AP

Pope Francis also said it was okay to "laugh at God" in the same way "we play and joke with the people we love".

The meeting comes as world leaders gather in Italy to address entrenched global crises, such as the war in Ukraine. The Pope is later expected to become the first leader of the Catholic church to participate in the G7 summit.

He is expected to take part in a session dedicated to AI.

