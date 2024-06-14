Full list of recalled Greencore products from sandwich supplier amid UK E.coli outbreak
The sandwich and salad maker Greencore Group, which supplies stores such as Asda, Sainsbury's and Boots, has recalled a number of products after concerns they were linked to a UK outbreak of E.coli.
The company is asking customers to return more than 40 different items, linked to a spate of people falling ill from the bacteria earlier this month.
Last week, 113 cases - with some being admitted to hospital - had been detected since May 25 after an outbreak of E.coli thought to be linked to a nationally distributed food, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.
Those who became ill fall between the ages of two and 79, with the majority of cases being found in young adults.
All the cases recorded in the outbreak involve Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O145 (Stec), with 81 cases in England, 18 in Wales, 13 in Scotland and one person in Northern Ireland who believes they acquired Stec in England.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said Greencore Group was recalling products from retailers including Boots, Asda, Co-op, Aldi and Amazon because of "possible contamination with E.coli".
Full list of recalled products:
Aldi Chicken Fajita Triple WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
by Amazon BLT SandwichUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Asda Smoky Beans and Cheddar Cheese WrapUse by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda Chicken Salad (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda Chicken & Bacon Club (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda Brie, Bacon and Chilli Chutney (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda BLT (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots BBQ Chicken wrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots BLT (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Cheddar Cheese Ploughman's (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Chicken & Bacon Caesar WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Chicken Salad (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
by Amazon Chicken Salad SandwichUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Chicken Triple (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Delicious Ham & Cheese Ploughman's (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Halloumi & Greek Style Salad wrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Ham & Egg Club (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Mixed Triple (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Southern Fried Chicken WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Spicy Bean & Cheese WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Vegan No Chicken Salad (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Vegan No Duck & Hoisin WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Boots Veggie Triple (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
by Amazon Ploughman's SandwichUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Co-op Vegan Gro Onion Bhaji (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Co-op Mexican Style Bean & Cheese WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Co-op Ham, Cheese & Pickle (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Co-op Ham & Cheese WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Co-op Chicken & Bacon Caesar WrapUse by All dates up to and including 17 June 2024
Co-op Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Morrisons Chicken Salad (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Morrisons Chicken Salad PFS (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Morrisons Gluten Free Chicken Salad (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Morrisons Gluten Free Sandwich PlatterUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
by Amazon Chicken & Bacon Layered SaladUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Sainsbury's Peri Peri Chicken WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Sainsbury's BBQ Pulled Pork & Red Leicester (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Sainsbury's Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Focaccia (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Sainsbury's Greek Style WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Sainsbury's Jerk Halloumi WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
by Amazon Prawn Layered SaladUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024
Asda Vegan No Chick'n Caesar WrapUse by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda Tuna Crunch Sub RollUse by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda Southern Fried Chicken WrapUse by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
Asda Southern Fried Chicken Triple WrapUse by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024
