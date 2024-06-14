The sandwich and salad maker Greencore Group, which supplies stores such as Asda, Sainsbury's and Boots, has recalled a number of products after concerns they were linked to a UK outbreak of E.coli.

The company is asking customers to return more than 40 different items, linked to a spate of people falling ill from the bacteria earlier this month.

Last week, 113 cases - with some being admitted to hospital - had been detected since May 25 after an outbreak of E.coli thought to be linked to a nationally distributed food, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Those who became ill fall between the ages of two and 79, with the majority of cases being found in young adults.

All the cases recorded in the outbreak involve Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O145 (Stec), with 81 cases in England, 18 in Wales, 13 in Scotland and one person in Northern Ireland who believes they acquired Stec in England.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said Greencore Group was recalling products from retailers including Boots, Asda, Co-op, Aldi and Amazon because of "possible contamination with E.coli".

Full list of recalled products:

Aldi Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

by Amazon BLT Sandwich Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Asda Smoky Beans and Cheddar Cheese Wrap Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda Chicken Salad (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda Chicken & Bacon Club (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda Brie, Bacon and Chilli Chutney (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda BLT (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots BBQ Chicken wrap Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots BLT (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Cheddar Cheese Ploughman's (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Chicken Salad (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

by Amazon Chicken Salad Sandwich Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Chicken Triple (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Delicious Ham & Cheese Ploughman's (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Halloumi & Greek Style Salad wrap Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Ham & Egg Club (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Mixed Triple (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Southern Fried Chicken Wrap Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Spicy Bean & Cheese Wrap Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Vegan No Chicken Salad (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Vegan No Duck & Hoisin Wrap Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Boots Veggie Triple (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

by Amazon Ploughman's Sandwich Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Co-op Vegan Gro Onion Bhaji (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Co-op Mexican Style Bean & Cheese Wrap Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Co-op Ham, Cheese & Pickle (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Co-op Ham & Cheese Wrap Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Co-op Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap Use by All dates up to and including 17 June 2024

Co-op Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Morrisons Chicken Salad (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Morrisons Chicken Salad PFS (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Morrisons Gluten Free Chicken Salad (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Morrisons Gluten Free Sandwich Platter Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

by Amazon Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Sainsbury's Peri Peri Chicken Wrap Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Sainsbury's BBQ Pulled Pork & Red Leicester (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Sainsbury's Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Focaccia (Sandwich) Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Sainsbury's Greek Style Wrap Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Sainsbury's Jerk Halloumi Wrap Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

by Amazon Prawn Layered Salad Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

Asda Vegan No Chick'n Caesar Wrap Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda Tuna Crunch Sub Roll Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda Southern Fried Chicken Wrap Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Asda Southern Fried Chicken Triple WrapUse by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...