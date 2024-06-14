Full list of recalled Greencore products from sandwich supplier amid UK E.coli outbreak

Credit: ITV

The sandwich and salad maker Greencore Group, which supplies stores such as Asda, Sainsbury's and Boots, has recalled a number of products after concerns they were linked to a UK outbreak of E.coli.

The company is asking customers to return more than 40 different items, linked to a spate of people falling ill from the bacteria earlier this month.

Last week, 113 cases - with some being admitted to hospital - had been detected since May 25 after an outbreak of E.coli thought to be linked to a nationally distributed food, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said.

Those who became ill fall between the ages of two and 79, with the majority of cases being found in young adults.

All the cases recorded in the outbreak involve Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O145 (Stec), with 81 cases in England, 18 in Wales, 13 in Scotland and one person in Northern Ireland who believes they acquired Stec in England.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said Greencore Group was recalling products from retailers including Boots, Asda, Co-op, Aldi and Amazon because of "possible contamination with E.coli".

Full list of recalled products:

  • Aldi Chicken Fajita Triple WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • by Amazon BLT SandwichUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Asda Smoky Beans and Cheddar Cheese WrapUse by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

  • Asda Chicken Salad (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

  • Asda Chicken & Bacon Club (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

  • Asda Brie, Bacon and Chilli Chutney (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

  • Asda BLT (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Boots BBQ Chicken wrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Boots BLT (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Boots Cheddar Cheese Ploughman's (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Boots Chicken & Bacon Caesar WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Boots Chicken Salad (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • by Amazon Chicken Salad SandwichUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Boots Chicken Triple (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Boots Delicious Ham & Cheese Ploughman's (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Boots Halloumi & Greek Style Salad wrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Boots Ham & Egg Club (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Boots Mixed Triple (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Boots Southern Fried Chicken WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Boots Spicy Bean & Cheese WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Boots Vegan No Chicken Salad (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Boots Vegan No Duck & Hoisin WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Boots Veggie Triple (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • by Amazon Ploughman's SandwichUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Co-op Vegan Gro Onion Bhaji (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Co-op Mexican Style Bean & Cheese WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Co-op Ham, Cheese & Pickle (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Co-op Ham & Cheese WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Co-op Chicken & Bacon Caesar WrapUse by All dates up to and including 17 June 2024

  • Co-op Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Morrisons Chicken Salad (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Morrisons Chicken Salad PFS (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Morrisons Gluten Free Chicken Salad (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Morrisons Gluten Free Sandwich PlatterUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • by Amazon Chicken & Bacon Layered SaladUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Sainsbury's Peri Peri Chicken WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Sainsbury's BBQ Pulled Pork & Red Leicester (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Sainsbury's Chicken, Bacon & Avocado Focaccia (Sandwich)Use by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Sainsbury's Greek Style WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Sainsbury's Jerk Halloumi WrapUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • by Amazon Prawn Layered SaladUse by All dates up to and including 16 June 2024

  • Asda Vegan No Chick'n Caesar WrapUse by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

  • Asda Tuna Crunch Sub RollUse by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

  • Asda Southern Fried Chicken WrapUse by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

  • Asda Southern Fried Chicken Triple WrapUse by All dates up to and including 15 June 2024

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...