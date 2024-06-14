Play Brightcove video

The Princess of Wales has said she has "good days and bad days" during her treatment for cancer as she announced she would be attending the Trooping the Colour parade on Saturday.

Kensington Palace released a statement from Kate and an accompanying photo of the princess, confirming her attendance at the event and providing an update on her health.

The Trooping the Colour parade will be Kate's first official public appearance since she revealed in March that she was undergoing cancer treatment.

"I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet," Kate said in the statement.

The princess said that while her cancer treatment is "ongoing" and will continue for "a few more months", she is "making good progress".

"As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

The royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in 2016. Credit: PA

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

Kate is expected to ride in a carriage with her children during Trooping the Colour. Her appearance at the event is not the start of a return to a full schedule of public engagements as she continues to recover.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of King Charles in response to the news, saying: "His Majesty is delighted that The Princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day."

Kate also thanked well-wishers for their support, saying she had been "blown away" by messages of encouragement, and that it had "made the world of difference" to her and the Prince of Wales.

There have been periodic updates on the princess' health since March, including by William, who said his wife was "doing well" during a visit to the Isles of Scilly in May.

Kate Middleton first appeared on the balcony after attending Trooping the Colour in 2011 after marrying William earlier that year. Credit: PA

Prince William was asked about Kate as he toured the only hospital on the Isles of Scilly to learn about a major building project to improve facilities on land owned by the Duchy of Cornwall.

Kate first announced she had cancer in a video message in March, when she explained that abdominal surgery in January revealed "cancer had been present".

She then said she was undergoing a course of preventative chemotherapy, and that she was "getting stronger every day".

Trooping the Colour is an annual event that marks the official birthday of the British monarch, and it first took place more than 260 years ago.

The military parade typically comprises more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians and closes with an RAF fly-past, which is usually followed by the royal family making an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

