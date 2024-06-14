Tens of thousands of Scots have descended on the streets of Munich ahead of the Euro 2024 opening match against Germany.

The Tartan Army swarmed the city's Marienplatz square on Friday, where they were pictured drinking steins of beer, dancing to a piper and diving into the fountain, awaiting this evening's kick off.

Around 10,000 tickets have been allocated to Scotland's fans to attend the Allianz Arena for the tournament's opener, but some 200,000 kilt-cladded supporters are estimated to have travelled to Munich.

Fans chanted and cheered as they enjoyed beers at Marienplatz

The Tartan Army tested their football skills out on the streets

Scotland supporters cooled off in the square's fountain

Pipers marched through the streets attracting crowds of people

Scotland v Germany will be shown on ITV and STV, and can be streamed via ITVX and STV Player.

