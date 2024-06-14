Much-loved romance series Bridgerton has boosted the UK economy by £275 million across the past five years, Netflix has said.

The streaming giant said almost 5,000 local businesses have benefitted from the success of the Regency-style drama.

Part two of B ridgerton's third series was released on Thursday, weeks after the show was crowned the world's most in-demand romantic drama by Guinness World Records.

The first part was released on May 16 and reached the top of the English TV List, racking up 45.1M views, Netflix said.

Figures from the streaming company show part one of series three reached number one in 78 countries.

Shonda Rhimes (left) and LSEG CEO Julia Hoggett open the London Stock Exchange. Credit: PA

Shonda Rhimes, chief executive of the series' production company Shondaland, opened trading at the London Stock Exchange on Friday to celebrate the news.

The 54-year-old said: “The Bridgerton universe occupies a special space in culture, resonating with young and old alike, creating conversation, starting trends and influencing everything from baby names to weddings.

“It is clear that the business of art and culture can make a huge economic contribution to local communities. I could not be prouder.”

The figure - calculated by Netflix - refers to direct and indirect spending, but does not include other benefits such as increased employee earnings or events and experiences themed around the show.

Anna Mallett, vice president of EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) production at Netflix, said: “The Bridgerton universe is another example of Shonda Rhimes’ genius as a storyteller and her global influence.

“We’re so excited about the part we’ve played in bringing these stories to the world.

“As well as an economic boost, the shows have had a huge cultural impact.

“The UK is our home and this is one part of our huge investment in creating stories our members will love.”

Julia Hoggett, chief executive at the London Stock Exchange, said she was “thrilled to celebrate the significant economic and cultural impact” of the film and creative industries in the UK.

Part two of Bridgerton season three is available to stream on Netflix.

