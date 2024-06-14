There'll be huge relief that Kate health update is positive

There will be huge relief that the update on the health of the Princess of Wales is a positive one.

Despite speculation for some days that Kate might appear at the King’s birthday parade on Saturday, it’s still a surprise that her doctors have given her the go-ahead to attend the whole parade – including riding in the carriage with her three children.

It’s important to remember that this is not Kate’s official return to royal duties and she is still having cancer treatment.

As Kate herself writes, she has “good days” and “bad days” and she will continue to have her chemotherapy treatment for some months to come.

As her message said very clearly: “I am not out of the woods yet”.

The Prince of Wales with her family at last year's Trooping the colour. Credit: PA

But this is a massive boost to those worried about her health and her absence from public duties.

The last time the Princess made an official public appearance was on Christmas Day.

After that, she had her abdominal surgery and then announced her cancer diagnosis just before Easter.

The King will not mind one bit that his “much loved” daughter-in-law will now be the focus of this year’s Trooping the Colour, the Monarch's official birthday parade.

In fact, Buckingham Palace said he was “delighted” that Kate is attending and he is “looking forward to all the elements of the day”.

Doctors have advised the King not to ride on horseback as he did at last year's Trooping the colour. Credit: PA

King Charles is already making his own adaptations to the event – not riding on horseback as he did last year, but on the advice of his own cancer doctors, he will review the troops with Queen Camilla in a carriage.

It will also mean a lot to the Irish Guards, whose turn it is this year to “troop their colour” as Kate is their Colonel and she was unable to attend the Colonel’s Review last week – which is the final dress rehearsal ahead of the Trooping the Colour parade.

Kate will now try to attend some other public engagements over the summer but we do not know which ones.

The Princess of Wales’ office has, however, ruled out her attending either the Order of the Garter ceremony in Windsor on Monday or Royal Ascot next week.

But, given we are halfway through a year in which the Royal Family has been forced to deal with some major health setbacks, it will be a boost to everyone, including all those people who are undergoing cancer treatment, that Kate is well enough to make her first public appearance of 2024.

