An American bank has fired more than a dozen employees for faking work by pretending to be active on their computers.

Wells Fargo fired employees in May from its wealth and investment management unit after a review of “allegations involving simulation of keyboard activity creating an impression of active work,” Bloomberg reported.

While the specific devices or software used are unclear, employees are alleged to have used tools like mouse movers or jigglers to imitate work activity.

These tools, designed to simulate random mouse movements, gained popularity during the Covid-19 lockdowns. They are currently sold on Amazon for as little as £6.

A Wells Fargo spokesperson said: "Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards and does not tolerate unethical behaviour.”

To combat the use of mouse movers, some employers have adopted employee monitoring software, also known as 'bossware', to oversee workers' computers from a central location.

Ashley Herd, founder of management training firm Manager Method, said: “The sad part is that employees feel the need to purchase and use a mouse jiggler, and that’s a symptom of a much larger problem.”

In 2016, the San Francisco-based firm spent billions settling civil and criminal charges over a scheme which led to more than two million fake accounts being opened without customers' consent or knowledge.

