Firefighters rescue 28 people trapped upside down on Oregon theme park ride

Firefighters rescued 28 people trapped upside down on a ride for half an hour at a theme park in the USA.

One person with a pre-existing medical condition was taken to hospital after the incident on the AtmosFEAR ride at Oaks Park in Oregon on Saturday.

In a statement on X, Portland Fire and Rescue said firefighters had worked with engineers at Oaks Park to manually lower the ride to enable the safe rescue of those stuck on board.

All riders were evacuated and medically evaluated. There were no reports of injuries.

Riders left in the air for half an hour until fire crews arrived Credit: Chris ryan

Chris Ryan and his wife told The Associated Press they heard people saying, "Oh my God, they are upside down."

Oaks Park said when the ride stopped, staff immediately called 911 and emergency crews arrived 25 minutes later after which park maintenance workers were able to return the ride to its unloading position.

A statement from Oaks Park said: "We wish to express our deepest appreciation to the first responders and our staff for taking prompt action, leading to a positive outcome today, and to the rest of the park guests who swiftly followed directions to vacate the park to make way for the emergency responders to attend to the situation."

The ride opened in 2021 and there had been no prior incidents. It will remain closed until further notice.

