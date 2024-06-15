Play Brightcove video

Kate appeared alongside her three children in the Glass Coach as part of the Trooping the Colour parade

The Princess of Wales has made her first official public appearance since revealing her cancer diagnosis at the Trooping the Colour parade.

Kate was pictured in the Glass Coach alongside her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as part of a traditional procession for the event.

She will later gather with other royals on Buckingham Palace’s balcony for the fly-past.

Kate was surrounded by other members of the family, with her husband the Prince of Wales, Colonel of the Welsh Guards, on horseback, as were the Princess Royal, Colonel Blues and Royals, and the Duke of Edinburgh, Colonel Scots Guards.

The King also rode in a carriage with the Queen, a departure from last year because of his illness, and he will inspect the officers and guardsmen on Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall from the coach rather than from a horse.

Kate's appearance is not the start of a return to a full schedule of public engagements as she continues her cancer recovery.

The Princess of Wales had confirmed her attendance at Trooping the Colour via an official statement released by Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Kate used the statement to provide an update on her health, saying she has "good days and bad days" during her cancer treatment.

She said: "I'm looking forward to attending The King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

Kate added that while her cancer treatment is "ongoing" and will continue for "a few more months", she is "making good progress".

"As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well," she said.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home."

