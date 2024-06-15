Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic dies aged 26

Millwall goalkeeper and Montenegro international Matija Sarkic has died at the age of 26, the club have announced.

The Sky Bet Championship side said in a statement that it is "completely devastated" to learn of Sarkic's passing, adding: "Everyone at the club sends their love and condolences to Matija's family and friends at this immensely sad time."

The statement continued: "The club will make no further comment at this time and asks that the privacy of Matija's family is respected."

Sarkic, a Montenegro international, made 33 appearances for Millwall since joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers in August 2023.

Stratford Town, whom Sarkic enjoyed a loan spell with during the 2018 /19 season, was among his former clubs to pay tribute, writing on X: " Stratford Town sends it's condolences to his family and friends.

"Bards supporters have fond memories of Matija's exceptional performances during his short loan spell during the 2018/19 season."

