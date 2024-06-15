South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has been reelected for a second term after securing a dramatic coalition deal just hours before a government deadline.

In a last minute agreement, President Ramaphosa secured his premiership with the help of the second largest party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), and two smaller parties.

It is the first coalition government in the country's history.

The 71-year-old president received 283 votes from the 400 member house, beating Julius Malema's far-left Economic Freedom Fighters with 44 votes.

President Ramaphosa called the deal a "new birth, a new era for our country" and said it was time for parties "to overcome their differences and to work together".

South Africa's national election on May 29 saw President Ramaphosa's African National Congress (ANC) reduced to 159 seats, losing its 30-year majority.

This meant the ANC faced a deadline to strike a coalition agreement before Parliament had to vote for the president, two weeks after the results were declared on June 2.

Nelson Mandela's famed ANC party had ruled over South Africa with the largest majority since the end of the aparthide system in 1994.

South Africa's election was held during a time of discontent for many people in the country, with high levels of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

The deal which has been referred to as a government of national unity brings together the ANC and DA - a white-led party which has been the ANC's main opposition.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses parliament after being elected for a second term. Credit: AP

The Democratic Alliance leader, John Steenhuisen, said: "From today, the DA will co-govern the Republic of South Africa in a spirit of unity and collaboration."

However, analysts have warned there may be divisions ahead with starkly different ideologies of the ANC - a former liberation movement - and the centrists business friendly DA.

The DA previously disagreed with the ANC government's move to accuse Israel of genocide in Gaza, in a highly sensitive case at the United Nation's (UN) top court.

The two other parties that joined the coalition deal were the Inkatha Freedom Party and Patriotic Alliance, which has drawn attention partly because its leader, Gayton McKenzie, served a prison sentence for bank robbery.

The ANC said the party was open to talking with anyone else who wanted to join the unity government, but some parties, including Malema's EFF, refused to join, while former President Jacob Zuma's MK Party boycotted the session.

