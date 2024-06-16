England are getting ready to face off against Serbia in their first group stage match of Euro 2024 in Germany.

England manager Gareth Southgate has named his starting eleven - with a few surprises.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Declan Rice are playing centre midfield, with Jude Bellingham playing further forward.

Others in the line-up are: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Kieran Trippier, Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Harry Kane.

Ahead of the match, German police have made a number of arrests in Gelsenkirchen city, where the game is being played.

The UK's Football Policing Unit has said it is "Our German colleagues have made a number of arrests of what we currently believe to be Serbian supporters.

"At this stage we do not believe that any UK nationals have been arrested but enquiries are ongoing.

"Our officers are at the location speaking to German colleagues.

"Our investigation team is now reviewing footage of the incident and if any UK nationals have been involved, football banning orders will be sought.”

Southgate urged supporters of his side to enjoy their time in Germany, despite local police labelling the fixture as "high-risk" following reports earlier in the week of Serbian ultras making their way to the region.

England are among the favourites to win this summer's tournament, with star striker Harry Kane admitting in the build-up to Sunday's game that the Three Lions would be disappointed if they return home empty handed.

England suffered heartbreak in the final of Euro 2020, losing a penalty shootout to Italy.

Up to 500,000 British supporters are expected to travel to support either England or Scotland over the course of the tournament, according to the Foreign Office.

Scotland suffered defeat in their opening match of the Euros, losing 5-1 to Germany in Munich.

England are next in action against Denmark on Thursday, before travelling to Cologne to face Slovenia in their final group stage fixture.

