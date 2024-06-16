Labour has warned against "breathtaking complacency" over opinion polls predicting a General Election victory for the party, as a senior Cabinet minister insisted the Conservatives are "fighting to win this election".

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting urged voters not to give "matches back to the arsonist to finish the job", suggesting a Tory election victory would be a "nightmare on Downing Street".

It comes after analysis and modelling by Survation put Labour on course for a 262-seat majority, with the Tories reduced to a rump of just 72 MPs and Reform potentially picking up seven seats.

Mr Streeting told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News: "I just warn people, against this backdrop of breathtaking complacency in the media about the opinion polls, do not give the matches back to the arsonist to finish the job."

He added: "Do people want to see Liz Truss's mini-budget on steroids, which is the Conservative manifesto, being delivered if there's a nightmare on Downing Street on July 5, or do they want to see a stable economy with economic growth, shared prosperity, enable us to invest in our public services without clobbering working people with taxes? That's the choice at this election."

Transport Secretary Mark Harper told the same programme it is not "wise" to regard the election result as a foregone conclusion.

But, he continued: "The polls do tell us one thing - they do show people that if people don't vote Conservative and some of the smaller people vote for the smaller parties and Labour does end up with a very large majority, they're going to have a blank cheque, they're trying very hard in this campaign not to spell out how they're going to pay for any of their promises."

Mr Harper went on to repeat the much-disputed Tory claim that a Labour government would increase taxes by £2,000, as the bitter clash over tax and spending plans continues.

The Conservatives have produced a list of 17 potential tax increases Labour could make, but Sir Keir's party said it would refuse to be drawn into the Tory trap of responding to each claim.

Mr Streeting declined to rule out council tax rises or re-evaluations.

When pressed on this on the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg, he evaded the question and repeated the party's line: "We don't want to see the tax burden on working people increase.

"None of those pledges in our manifesto requires increases in council tax or increases in fuel duty or any of the other number of taxes the Tories are claiming we want to increase."

Subscribe free to our Election Briefing newsletter here for exclusive and original campaign coverage from ITV News. Direct to your inbox at 5pm every weekday

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every day in the run-up to the election Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…