Andy Murray has been selected to represent Team GB for a fifth Olympics after being included in next month's squad for the Paris Games.

Murray, who back in February signalled his intention to retire later this year, has been granted an International Tennis Federation (ITF) place to compete at Roland Garros despite his lowly singles ranking of 97, due to being a former grand-slam winner and Olympic gold-medallist.

Murray, 37, is one of four male singles players selected by Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) Olympic team leader Iain Bates alongside Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, with Katie Boulter the sole female participant for Britain.

Murray's inclusion comes as fellow Briton Emma Raducanu turned down a potential spot on Team GB.

Raducanu could not qualify for the tournament due to her singles ranking, although she may also have been granted an ITF place to compete due to being a grand-slam winner.

Andy Murray has been selected to represent Team GB for a fifth Olympics. Credit: PA

The 21-year-old turned down the chance due to the multiple changes in surface over the coming weeks and after only recently returning from a lengthy injury lay-off.

Mr Bates insisted he was "very comfortable" with the decision made by Raducanu.

"I've had various conversations with Emma over the last couple of weeks and indeed over a longer period where it is really clear to me how much being part of a British team at the Olympics would mean to her," Mr Bates said.

"We saw how much it meant when she represented the team in April in the Billie Jean King Cup tie, but I think she also feels that this is not going to be the right timing for her this summer."

He added: "It is a fabulous experience, but you forget that Emma is 21 and she has got hopefully many Olympics ahead of her, which is what she said to me.

"I think she will get many experiences in the future, come LA [2028] hopefully when she is 25 and hopefully a medal shot."

Emma Raducanu will not represent Team GB at the Paris Games. Credit: PA

Murray and Evans have also been nominated for an additional space in the men's doubles alongside Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski, who are already poised to represent Team GB in that competition.

Murray had cast doubt on his involvement at the Paris Games if he was only selected for the singles competition earlier this week.

However, Mr Bates is confident the two-time Olympic champion will represent Team GB for a fifth time next month after he made his debut at the Beijing Games in 2008.

"The conversations for us at this point are, are you available for selection and of course the guys have made themselves available for selection," Mr Bates added.

"Obviously I saw Andy's comments earlier in the week, but he's available for selection and he is without question one of our greatest Olympians.

"Having been through three Olympics with him, I think it means a lot not only to our team but the wider Team GB that Andy is with us. Let's hope things fall in our favour and the team is as we've just announced."

