Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice denies claims of 'threatening behaviour'

Giovanni Pernice said allegations about his teaching methods are "simply false" after it was confirmed he will not be taking part in the upcoming season of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Italian dancer has been part of the celebrity dance competition since 2015, but was not included in the BBC's 2024 line-up, following reports he would not compete.

In a statement posted to Instagram on Sunday morning, Mr Pernice said he is "co-operating fully" with an ongoing investigation by the BBC and that he is looking forward to "clearing my name and establishing the truth".

"To my fans and followers, every week, there are totally untrue stories about me in the media," the statement read.

"As you know, I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false.

"I am co-operating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth.

"As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth.

"I am so happy to be back on tour. Thank you all for your continued support - your messages and love mean so very much to me. I will hopefully see many of you very soon and I look forward to clearing my name. With love, Giovanni."

Giovanni won Strictly Come Dancing in 2021 with Eastenders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis. Credit: PA

Mr Pernice had previously denied any allegations in a statement in May.

The Sun newspaper first reported suggestions that an investigation was underway, claiming that Mr Pernice had quit the show.

A legal firm acting on behalf of the complainants said the BBC is currently "evidence-gathering", but the broadcaster has not confirmed whether any inquiry had begun.

Mr Pernice is currently on tour with fellow professional dancer Anton Du Beke, with whom he also hosted a travel show.

In 2021, Mr Pernice lifted the glitterball trophy with EastEnders star and first deaf contestant Rose Ayling-Ellis.

