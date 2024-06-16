A new photograph has been released of the Prince of Wales and his three children on Father's Day.

The picture shows the the family standing on a beach with the caption "We love you, Papa. Happy Father's Day", in a personal tribute from the youngsters.

It is the first time a message from the three children has been posted on the family's social media accounts.

Kensington Palace said Kate's picture of William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis was taken on the Norfolk coast last month.

Earlier today Prince William shared his own tribute to his father with a picture of himself and the King.

The archive picture showed a two-year-old William playing football in the garden with his father on June 12 1984.

Later that same year William would gain a younger brother, the Duke of Sussex, born in September.

It was personally signed off by William with "Happy Father's Day, Pa".

The Father's Day messages follows King Charles' official birthday celebrations on Saturday where the Princess of Wales made her first public appearance this year following her cancer diagnosis.

With the King also receiving treatment for cancer, it was a rare joint public outing for the family at a time of uncertainty.

Both Kate and Charles have thanked the public for their support after going public with their illnesses, with Kate saying she has been "blown away" by the "kind messages" which have "made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times".

