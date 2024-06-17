American tourist found dead on Greek island as three others missing

An American tourist has been found dead on a beach on a Greek island near Corfu after being reported missing on Thursday.

The tourist, who has not been named, was last seen on Tuesday at a cafe on the island of Mathraki, which has a population of just 100, with two others who have since left the island.

The body of the man was found on Sunday on a rocky, fairly remote beach by another tourist. He had been reported missing on Thursday by a friend he was staying with.

The death of the American tourist over the weekend is the latest fatality on Greek islands where temperatures have frequently topped 40C.

Searches are underway for three other tourists who remain missing amid the blistering heat.

Two French tourists, aged 64 and 73, were reported missing on Sikinos, a relatively secluded Cyclades island in the Aegean Sea, with less than 400 permanent residents.

A 59-year-old tourist, identified by US media as retired Los Angeles County Deputy Sheriff Albert Calibet from, California, has been missing since Tuesday on the island of Amorgos, also in the Cyclades. He had gone on a solo hike in very hot conditions.

British TV presenter Michael Mosley, 67, was found dead last Sunday on the island of Symi.

A coroner concluded that he had died shortly after going for a hike over difficult, rocky terrain. He was reported missing hours after leaving his wife and friends at Agios Nikolaos beach.

A general view of Agia Marina in Symi, Greece, where the body of TV doctor and columnist Michael Mosley was discovered. Credit: PA

His wife said he appeared to have undertaken an "incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen" by emergency search teams.

A 74-year-old Dutch tourist was found by a fire department drone on Saturday lying face down in a ravine about 300 metres (330 yards) from the spot where he was last seen the previous Sunday, walking with some difficulty in the blistering heat.

