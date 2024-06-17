Dario G star Paul Spencer dies aged 53

Dance producer Dario G, who was known for songs including Sunchyme and Carnaval de Paris, has died at the age of 53.

The DJ and producer, whose real name was Paul Spencer, revealed in an online post last year that he had stage four rectal cancer and a shadow on his liver.

A post to his social media page on Monday said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Paul Spencer earlier today.

“He was positive until the end but this was one battle he could not fight anymore.

“He leaves behind a wonderful musical legacy and many happy memories for many people. He will be sadly missed by everyone who loved him.”

In a video from January, Spencer revealed his cancer had grown in his liver and had also spread to his lungs.

