Euro 2024: UEFA investigates racist chants by Serbia fans during England game

UEFA has opened an investigation into reported racist chants by Serbian fans at England's opening game on Monday.

UEFA announced on Monday they had opened disciplinary proceedings against the Serbian FA following their 1-0 defeat to England on Sunday.

ITV News understands the complaint prompting the investigation did not come from the FA.

In a statement, UEFA said the investigation was looking at accusations of objects being thrown by fans and displaying a banner that was "transmitting a provocative message unfit for a sports event."

They added: "The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) will decide on the matter in due course.

"Furthermore, an UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding alleged discriminatory behaviour."

ITV News understands the England squad was unaware of any racist chants during the opening match against Serbia.

It is believed undercover observers in the ground contacted the tournament organisers about the chanting.

Earlier on Monday the Kosovan federation had earlier complained to UEFA about Serbian flags, chants and banners at the match which it claimed contained "political, chauvinistic and racist messages against Kosovo".

