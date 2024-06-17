Reform UK will launch its party manifesto - renamed by leader Nigel Farage as a "contract" with the British public - later today.

Speaking ahead of the event in Wales, the Reform leader said he is “launching a crusade to defend British values” and that the location was chosen “because it shows everyone exactly what happens to a country when Labour is in charge”.

He will set out Reform’s policies in Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, at 1pm.

Farage confirmed earlier on Monday that he has ambitions to be the UK prime minister by 2029.

When asked whether he would stand to be prime minister at the next general election, likely in 2029, on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Farage replied: "Yes, absolutely".

The Reform UK leader said that his party's plan is "to establish that bridgehead in parliament and to use that voice to build a big national campaigning movement around the country over the course of the next five years for genuine change.”

"I think the disconnect between the Labour and Conservative Westminster-based parties and the country – the thoughts, hopes and aspirations of ordinary people – are so far apart from where our politics is,” he added.

Reform UK membership has spiked considerably since Nigel Farage announced that he would be leading the party on June 3.

Almost 14,000 people joined Reform UK in the seven days after he took over - an uptick of 50% that took membership over 45,000 people, according to figures seen exclusively by ITV News.

But there have also been protests against the party - and Nigel Farage himself.

Objects were thrown at the Reform UK leader last week while he was on the campaign trail in Barnsley, while a 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault after a milkshake was thrown at Farage on June 4.

Farage is standing to be an MP in the seaside town of Clacton in Essex.

A challenge for the two main parties?

Both the Conservatives and Labour have played down the threat posed by Reform UK, each suggesting that a vote for Nigel Farage's party is a vote for their respective opposition.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps warned that a vote for Reform would contribute to a Labour "supermajority".

"If you vote Reform, or any other direction, you will get a Starmer government, it's the only other mathematical outcome of this election," Mr Shapps told ITV News on Monday.

"It's either Conservative or Labour," Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said

Play Brightcove video

Asked if he can envisage Reform UK leader Nigel Farage being elected and then crossing the floor to the Conservatives and being elected leader, Shapps said “anyone is welcome to be a Conservative," in an interview with the BBC.

"But you can’t be Conservative if you belong to another party, and if indeed you stand against the party, so that’s how Conservative membership and indeed membership for all parties works,” he added.

Shadow Paymaster General Jonathan Ashworth echoed the idea that the choice on election day is between Labour and the Conservatives

Play Brightcove video

When asked if Labour was feeling threatened by the surge in Reform UK, Shadow Paymaster General Jonathan Ashworth said that the decision on July 4 ultimately boils down to Labour or "continuing with five [more] years of the Tories".

"We take nothing for granted in any campaign... We are pointing out the big choice," he said.

