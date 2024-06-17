Sir Ian McKellen has been hospitalised after falling off stage during his West End performance of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in London on Monday night.

The actor, who is 85 years old, was in a battle scene when he lost his footing and fell off the front of the stage.

The audience were informed that the remainder of the evening performance had been cancelled and the premises was evacuated.

A witness said he was screaming in pain as staff rushed to help.

Videos on social media show queues outside the theatre after the performance was cancelled.

"Audience shocked by Sir Ian McKellen's fall off stage tonight at Noel Coward Theatre. Staff working hard to help him. Thoughts with him, cast and crew," one witness wrote.

Player Kings is a production of Henry IV, Parts One and Two, and started its 12-week West End run in April.

Sir Ian’s representatives and the ambulance service have been approached for comment.

