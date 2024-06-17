Temperatures could reach as high as 24C in south-east England and 20C in Scotland by Friday, according to the Met Office.

Despite the rise, temperatures so far this month have been the coolest since 2020, in contrast to last June which recorded a high of 32.2C, the hottest on record.

"As we progress through June, obviously temperatures are going to generally increase on average anyway, but it will feel more summer-like, especially in the sunshine", Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon said.

"The absence of wind over the next couple of days will help as well."

Brighter conditions will feature early in the week for much of southern England, where it will feel "much warmer than it did over the weekend", with showers still possible for northern areas and Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Cloud will feature early on Wednesday before thinning for some bright spells across the country, continuing into Thursday for southern parts of England with light showers likely in the north.

Variable weather will bring rain for parts of Friday, with average temperatures in southern England but more "subdued" further North, the Met Office said.

Conditions are set to "remain fairly consistent" into the weekend.

