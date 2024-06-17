Tourist beaches in Spain closed after huge sharks spotted close to shore

Spanish beaches popular with British tourists have been closed after huge sharks were spotted swimming close to the shore.

Beachgoers were told to stay out of the water at Melenara beach in the Canary Islands when a police drone spotted a three-metre long hammerhead shark on Sunday.

Authorities prohibited swimming in the cove until further notice.

This was the second sighting in days and came shortly after the police had given the all clear to reopen the beach.

On Saturday, Salinetas beaches was closed by authorities after a fin was spotted.

Police said the beaches would be kept under surveillance until "the situation was resolved".

According to Spanish news channel Antena 3, shark sightings are common off the coast of the Canary Islands.

