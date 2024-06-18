Extreme heat could be fatal for competitors at Paris 2024, leading athletes and climate scientists have warned, saying that future summer Olympic Games events could be made "impossible" by soaring temperatures.

Experts found a heightened risk of extreme heat at this year's Games, particularly in light of the 2003 France heatwave that killed more than 14,000 people.

Subsequent years have seen record-breaking temperatures, sometimes exceeding 42C.

Temperatures were also high at the last Summer Olympics, which took place in Japan in 2020.

Marcus Daniell, a New Zealand Bronze medalist, said of the Japanese Games: "I felt like the heat was bordering on true risk - the type of risk that could potentially be fatal."

Climate scientists and heat physiologists from the University of Portsmouth have worked with Olympians to assess the threat of increasing temperatures on athletes.

The report recommends changing the schedules of the Games to take place earlier in the day or at cooler times of year.

"Without concerted efforts to reduce carbon emissions there’s no doubt that the Earth’s temperatures are on a trajectory that will make it nearly impossible, if not completely impossible, to host summer Olympics", Kaitlyn Trudeau, senior research associate at Climate Central said.

Ms Trudeau added that a combination of extreme heat and humidity means the body struggles to cool down, leading to heat stress, dizziness, exhaustion and heat stroke.

The Tokyo Games held in 2021 were the hottest on record with temperatures reaching higher than 34C. Credit: AP

Climate researchers' analysis suggests temperatures have risen on average by 3.1C in those weeks between July and August, compared with the Paris 1924 Games a century ago.

The report, produced by the British Association for Sustainable Sport and Frontrunners, makes suggestions as to how athletes can be protected from the extreme heat.

They include schedule changes to avoid the hottest parts of the day, pushing to improve athletes' rehydration and cooling plans, reassessing fossil fuel sponsorships and empowering athletes to talk about climate change.

