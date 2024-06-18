Justin Timberlake has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving in the Hamptons, in New York, police have said.

The American singer was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday in the wealthy village of Sag Harbor, Sag Harbor Village Police Department told ITV News.

A spokesperson confirmed he had been arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) - the American equivalent charge of drink driving.

Timberlake is due to perform two shows in Chicago this week before a further pair of shows at New York's Madison Square Garden next week.

Timberlake has been arrested for drink driving. Credit: PA

He is also expected to travel to cities including Boston, Baltimore, and Cleveland for The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The European leg, which begins in Krakow, Poland, on Friday July 26, includes performances in Birmingham, Manchester and two dates at The O2, in London, this August.

The Grammy-winner, who first found fame as a member of boy band NSYNC, released his latest solo album, Everything I Thought It Was, in March.

