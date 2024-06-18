The King and Queen wished participants in Royal Ascot luck in the "thrill" of the racing event, before arriving to its opening day by carriage.

Charles and Camilla, proven fans of racing, arrived at the Berkshire racecourse on Tuesday in a traditional procession to mark the start of Royal Ascot 2024.

Last year, they enjoyed their first Ascot appearance as King and Queen, cheering on their horse Desert Hero, who won the King George V Stakes.

Writing jointly in the official programme, Charles and Camilla said: “It gave us immense pleasure and joy to witness Desert Hero’s victory in the King George V Stakes last year, particularly as he was bred by Her late Majesty.

“We wish all the participants this week the very best of luck in seeking that unique thrill of a Royal Ascot winner."

The late Queen was a passionate owner and breeder of thoroughbreds, and had more than 20 Royal Ascot winners during her 70-year reign.

Lady Gabriella Windsor also attended the event, making her first major public appearance since the death of her husband.

King Charles III, Queen Camilla and Her Majesty's Representative at Ascot Francis Brooke. Credit: PA

Thomas Kingston, 45, died on February 25 at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds from a “catastrophic head injury.”

The bereaved member of the monarchy was hugged by Zara Tindall after joining the King and Queen’s traditional carriage procession.

Punters dressed in stunning hats, summer dresses and smart suits will cheer on the riders over the next five days at the Berkshire race course.

