Labour's Angela Rayner refuses to commit to scrapping two-child benefit limit

ITV News' Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana grilled Angela Rayner and Rachel Reeves on their approach to child poverty

Deputy Labour Leader Angela Rayner has refused to commit to scrapping the two-child limit on benefits, even if the party win the General Election on July 4.

In an exclusive interview with ITV News, Rayner avoided the question when asked directly and instead said: "There's a lot of levers you can pull that will help us alleviate child poverty.

"The last Labour government took millions of children out of poverty. The next Labour government will do the same.”

When asked if the policy would be gone within the next five years, she said: "That's our plan, but we don't want to start making commitments."

The two-child limit was introduced under the Conservative Government in 2017, and restricts Child Tax Credit and Universal Credit to the first two children in most households.

In May, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he would scrap the cap “in an ideal world” but added that “we haven’t got the resources to do it at the moment”.

A report from the End Child Poverty Coalition earlier this month found child poverty rates are directly and strongly correlated with the percentage of children affected by the two-child limit in the local area.

It argued that this provides “further evidence that the policy is a key driver of child poverty”.

