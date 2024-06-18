Two independent investigators who played a pivotal role in uncovering the Horizon IT scandal are due to give evidence at the Post Office inquiry on Tuesday.

In 2012, Ron Warmington and Ian Henderson from Second Sight were brought in to investigate potential issues with Horizon - the faulty IT system that made it look like money was disappearing from Post Office branches.

The accountants were hired by the Post Office after campaigners including former sub-postmaster Alan Bates and then MP James Arbuthnot had called for an independent investigation.

Second Sight studied over 140 sub-postmasters' claims and produced a report in 2013 finding that the Horizon system was largely "flawed" and that Fujitsu, the creator, and maintainer of Horizon, was altering branch accounts.

Alan Bates, former sub-postmaster and founder, Justice for Subpostmasters Alliance, has been made a Knight Bachelor this year. Credit: PA

However, Second Sight said the Post Office "repeatedly refused" to consider faults with the Horizon system.

Secret recordings obtained by ITV News earlier this year revealed proof of Mr Warmington and Mr Henderson telling senior Post Office bosses about their concerns over the Horizon system.

One recording was of a meeting held between the Post Office’s top lawyer Chris Aujard and the two accountants in December 2013.

It shows the two men presented a damning assessment of the Post Office’s conduct in its investigations and prosecutions of sub-postmasters.

Former sub-postmasters celebrate after their convictions were overturned. Credit: PA

In the recording, Mr Warmington tells Mr Aujard that the organisation is “more defensive than any company I've ever come across in my life”, describing it as being “in total denial that there was anything wrong at any point”.

Less than four months later, Post Office executives secretly decided to remove Second Sight from independently investigating sub-postmasters' cases and bring the role in-house.

The second recording was from a meeting on January 5, 2015, between Mr Warmington, and then Head of Partnerships at the Post Office Angela Van Den Bogerd.

In the phone call, Mr Warmington discusses the conviction of Carl Page with Mrs Van Den Bogerd, and says the conviction was based on Horizon data on foreign exchange currency that he says was inaccurate.

Mrs Van Den Bogerd is heard in the recording agreeing that “we need to take another look at this,” confirming Mr Warmington had provided “further information that is material to this case.”

The Horizon scandal was brought to the fore by the ITV drama 'Mr Bates v The Post Office'. Credit: ITV

However, Mr Page heard nothing from Mrs Van Den Bogerd or anyone at the Post Office after this meeting.

His conviction was not overturned for another six years, during which time, he attempted to take his own life.

The Post Office has come under fire following the screening of ITV drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which put the scandal under the spotlight.

In the ITV drama, the company Second Sight was represented by the character Bob Rutherford, who was an amalgam of Mr Warmington and Mr Henderson.

Hundreds of subpostmasters are still awaiting full compensation despite the government announcing those who have had convictions quashed are eligible for £600,000 payouts.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...