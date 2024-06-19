At least 550 people are reported to have died during the Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca.

The many hundreds of pilgrims died during the religious journey, known as the Hajj, after collapsing amid temperatures of 50C, according to the Agence France-Presse.

The fatalities included at least 41 Jordanians and 35 Tunisians, say Jordanian and Tunisian authorities. Local media in Egypt also reported dozens of fatalities among Egyptian pilgrims.

The Saudi authorities have not yet provided a death tally for this year's Hajj.

The Hajj is a religious duty involving a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, which is known as the holiest city for Muslims.

Held annually, it is expected that all Muslims will compete it at least once in their lifetime if they are financially and physically able to.

According to the Saudi Hajj authorities, more than 1.83 million Muslims performed the Hajj in 2024, including more than 1.6 million pilgrims from 22 countries, and around 222,000 Saudi citizens and residents.

