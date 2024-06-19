England are preparing to take on Denmark in their second Euro 2024 Group C game, after a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Serbia on Sunday.

Despite hopes he could play in Thursday's match, Gareth Southgate announced yesterday Luke Shaw will remain on the substitute bench.

The Manchester United left-back is continuing to recover from a hamstring injury which has kept him off the pitch since February.

England boss Southgate said: “Luke is an outstanding player, that’s why we have taken the decision to bring him, even though he has not played for so long.

“We are hopeful that can be as soon as possible, I don’t want to put a timeline on it. He is progressing well."

England gave a promising start in Sunday's game, with Jude Bellingham scoring in the thirteenth minute.

However, the side lost control towards the end of the match, attracting a wave of criticism.

Gareth Southgate said the secret for his players keeping their composure ahead of facing Denmark is to try and tune out of the online conversation.

“My world is a happier place if I shut myself off. That helps me really keep on track. I think some of our players take a similar approach," he said.

England are set to guarantee themselves a place in the knockout phase if they beat Denmark.

Vice-captain Kyle Walker said: “If you have outside noise, whether you view that positively or negatively, people take it in different ways.

“I would rather not see it and just concentrate on what’s in the camp, what the gaffer says and what my mum says! She always tells me I have a good game, so I just listen to her, and go from there.”

The England side will face Denmark tomorrow at 5pm UK time.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcast episode to find out What You Need To Know.