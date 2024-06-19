Herbal tea containing 'insects' recalled from TK Maxx and Homesense

Several herbal tea products sold in UK stores have been recalled because they contain insects, the Food Standards Agency said.

The warning has been issued over certain batches of Kintra Foods herbal teas after insects were found in some of them:

Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas – Calm & Relax (60g), batch codes 6057, 6071, 6118, 6126 and 6207

Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas – Chamomile (40g), batch codes 5887 and 6111

Kintra Foods Organic Premium Leaf Teas – Sleepy (40g), 6058, 6102 and 6125

"Insects may be present in these products, which makes them unsafe to consume," the agency said.

TK Maxx and Homesense have urged customers to stop using the products immediately and return them to stores for a full refund.

TJX Europe - which owns the two brands - said the specific batches from the Australian food company were on sale between April 2024 and June 2024.

ITV News has approached TK Maxx for comment.

