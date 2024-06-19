Hundreds of hajj pilgrims suspected dead as Mecca temperatures exceed 50C

Hundreds of pilgrims are suspected to have died as they completed the hajj in the searing heat of Mecca.

Temperatures for the last few days have sat well above 40C in several areas of the country as more than a million Muslims descend on the holiest site in Islam, with 51C recorded in Mecca on Monday.

Many pilgrims, particularly elderly ones, collapsed and required medical assistance because of the heat. Dozens were also reported to have died from sunstroke.

The fatalities among pilgrims included at least 41 Jordanians and 35 Tunisians, according to Jordanian and Tunisian officials.

More than a million Muslims took part in the hajj this year. Credit: AP

Local media in Egypt also reported dozens of fatalities among Egyptian pilgrims. Many Egyptians took to social media to search for their relatives they believed were in Mount Arafat and in Mina.

Some were found in hospitals around Mecca, after collapsing from the heat.

Saudi authorities have yet to provide a death tally during this year’s Hajj.

Many other pilgrims couldn’t be accounted for while performing the rituals.

AFP reported the death toll was more than 550, with more than half of those who had died being Egyptian.

The hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and all Muslims must make the pilgrimage to Mecca at least once in their life.

Once the Hajj is over, men are expected to shave their heads, and women to snip a lock of hair in a sign of renewal.

Most of the pilgrims then leave Mecca for the city of Medina, about 210 miles away, to pray in the Prophet Muhammad’s tomb, the Sacred Chamber.

More than 1.83 million Muslims performed the Hajj in 2024, including more than 1.6 million pilgrims from 22 countries, and around 222,000 Saudi citizens and residents, according to the Saudi Hajj authorities.

