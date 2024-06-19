Inflation falls to 2% target for first time in nearly three years

The rate of inflation fell to 2% in May from 2.3% in April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said.

Wednesday's development marks the first time it has returned to the 2% target for nearly three years.

The announcement is likely to be seized on by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives as a sign their economic plan is working.

But Labour has insisted that "after 14 years of economic chaos under the Conservatives, working people are worse off".

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said the stage was now set for the Bank of England (BoE) to cautiously cut interest rates.

CBI principal economist Martin Sartorius hailed the "welcome news to households", saying: "Today's data sets the stage for the Monetary Policy Committee to cut interest rates in August, in line with our latest forecast's expectations.

"However, rate-setters will still need to weigh the fall in headline inflation against signs that domestic price pressures, such as elevated pay growth, are proving slower to come down."

More to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...