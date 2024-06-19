New 2024 record set as hundreds of migrants cross Channel in a single day

More than 800 people have been detected crossing the English Channel, the highest number on a single day so far this year, according to the Home Office.

Home Office figures say that 882 people made the journey across the Channel in 15 boats, suggesting almost 60 people per boat.

This latest crossing takes the total figure for arrivals this year to a provisional figure of 12,313.

A figure that is 18% higher than this time last year, when almost 10,500 crossings were detected.

Last year, 29,437 migrants arrived in the UK, down 36% on a record 45,774 arrivals in 2022.

More to follow...

