SNP pledge to 'end Westminster cuts' and boost NHS investment in manifesto

The SNP have promised to "end Westminster cuts" and to boost funding for the NHS in their manifesto ahead of the election on July 4.

Speaking at the manifesto launch in Edinburgh, First Minister and SNP Leader John Swinney said a vote for the SNP is "a vote for Scotland's values", and urged people to vote against the "outrageous Westminster power grab."

The SNP leader said "people are absolutely desperate to get rid of the Tories", acknowledging that people are "considering voting Labour".

He warned voters to "be careful what you wish for, because the Labour party is going to pick up where the Tory party left off with spending cuts."

Swinney urged whichever party wins the General Election to commit to spending at least £10 billion extra annually on health across the UK - he says that will generate an additional £1 billion a year for Scotland.

The SNP leader is also urging the future prime minister to resolve pay disputes in NHS England by investing at least £6 billion to match a pay deal agreed for junior doctors and nurses in Scotland.

Despite being a nationalist party, the SNP have faced criticism that independence is taking a back-seat in this election. Succession star Brian Cox said earlier this week that the party has "backed off" from Scottish independence.

Swinney said during his manifesto speech that the SNP does not want "independence for its own sake", insisting "it is through the power of democracy that we will win our independence – there is no other way."

The very first page of the manifesto reads: "Vote SNP for Scotland to become an independent country."

The manifesto also promises “new, sensible fiscal rules” - the party has regularly criticised Labour for saying it would follow strict guidelines in dealing with the public finances, claiming that would lead to spending cuts.

Swinney said he would “end the cuts, reverse the £1.3 billion cut to Scotland’s capital budget and invest in public services, starting with the health service.

“We will join with progressive politicians south of the border to press for greater funding for the NHS and for the UK Government to match the pay deals we have given our health staff in Scotland.”

The party would also table a “Keep the NHS in Public Hands Bill”, he added, aiming to provide a “legal guarantee” that the health service remains in public hands.

The party would fight against the two-child benefit cap, he said, as well as nuclear weapons and the push for the abolition of the House of Lords.

“Elected government, not ermine-clad cronies, lift the two-child cap, not the cap on bankers’ bonuses, bairns, not bombs, and investment, not cuts,” he said.

“I believe these choices represent the values most of us share.

“They are Scotland’s values – and a vote for the SNP – a vote for this manifesto – is a vote for those values.”

Swinney has only been first minister since May this year, taking over from Humza Yousaf who resigned after he ended his party's powersharing agreement with the Scottish Greens in a row over climate targets and gender reforms.

The party was also plagued by a scandal over a criminal investigation into party finances, with the husband of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Peter Murrell, facing police charges.

Currently the third largest party in Westminster, the SNP are now facing a significant threat from Labour, with a recent poll projecting the party will be down to only 15 seats - down from the 48 they won in 2019.

