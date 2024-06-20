Actor, writer and filmmaker Jassa Ahluwalia on race

This week on Unscripted, actor, writer and filmmaker Jassa Ahluwalia joins ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar.

Jassa is best known for his roles in BBC’s 3 some girls, peaky blinders, ripper street and ITV’s unforgotten series.The pair discuss Jassa's new book, Both Not Half, in which he explores life as someone of mixed race heritage today.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.