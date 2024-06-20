BMA offers Sunak 'final chance' to avoid more junior doctor strikes

Junior doctors have offered Rishi Sunak a “final chance” to avoid a fresh wave of strikes in their long-running dispute over pay.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said that with a week until walkouts begin in England, the Prime Minister “only need make a commitment” in writing to a path to pay restoration that could be implemented should he form the next government.

The association said more money has been spent on strikes than resolving the dispute, describing the Prime Minister’s attitude as making “zero financial sense”.

​In the letter to Sunak, the BMA junior doctors committee co-chairs Dr Robert Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi pointed out that waiting lists have been rising in recent months while no strikes have taken place.​

“We are not asking for the world,” said the letter. “A doctor currently starts on £15.53 per hour and we are asking for that to be restored to what a doctor was worth in 2008, which would be £21.58 per hour.”

The BMA told the Prime Minister the process could happen over time rather than in one go.

The co-chairs offered to call off strikes, planned for five days from June 27, if they get a commitment “in writing to a detailed pathway that will restore our pay in the form of a comprehensive deal that will be implemented if you are able to form the next government”.

