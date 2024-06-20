Calls for election to be more accessible for disabled people

Play Brightcove video

Lauren Hall reports on the barriers faced by disabled people during the election campaign

Disability campaigners say more needs to be done to make the election accessible for everyone.

The charity Scope told ITV News people with disabilities often experience issues throughout election campaigns, leaving many feeling “ignored and forgotten”.

Issues range from campaign leaflets which do not cater for those who are blind or partially sighted, political broadcasts without subtitles or sign language interpreters, and hustings events which are not wheelchair accessible.

1 in 5 disabled people have encountered accessibility barriers when engaging with politicians.

There are further problems when it comes to voting. Scope told us some disabled people have struggled to register for a postal vote, while polling stations are not always accessible.

Inappropriate ramps, a lack of disabled parking and uneven roads and pavements can make it difficult to access polling stations.

Julie Pilsworth, from Grimsby, said she was left unable to vote a few years ago.

It proved impossible to get her wheelchair up a step and through a doorway at her polling station.

“It made me feel really upset. It made me feel like I just didn’t count at all I went home and I was actually tearful all evening” she said.

In previous elections, people have also faced difficulties once inside their polling station. Some have been unable to access the equipment or support they needed to cast their vote.

Rachael Andrews is severely sight impaired and struggled to cast her vote in local elections in 2015.

She asked for a Tactile Voting Device, a tool designed to help blind and partially sighted voters.

However, she was told it was not available at her polling station.

She told us she was left feeling like an inconvenience, adding: “This is supposed to be a democratic process where everybody’s vote is meant to count but how can my vote count if I can’t do it?”

Rachael started campaigning and went all the way to the High Court to call for better provisions at polling stations for blind and partially sighted people.

Rachael Andrews has campaigned for better provisions at polling stations for blind and partially sighted people.

The Electoral Commission says new guidance will give people the support and equipment they need to be able to vote on 4 July.

Niki Nixon, head of external communications, said: “We work really closely with organisations like RNIB and Mencap to make sure we understand the challenges people are facing in the polling station.

"We create various resources that these charities can share with the people that they work with and we are also making sure that polling station staff understand what’s required to make it accessible on the day.”

The charity Scope welcomes the new guidance but warns there is still a lot of work to do.

Louise Rubin, head of policy and campaigns, said: “Unfortunately, the evidence we are hearing is that, so far, the election hasn’t been hugely accessible.”

She believes people with disabilities are often left feeling “shut out of the debate and shut out of polling stations”, adding “we’re desperate to see some change before the 4 July”.

Advice for voters:

If campaign materials aren’t accessible, the charity Scope suggests getting in touch with your local candidate directly. Scope has sent guidance on accessibility to all candidates. You can also contact the local party or the national party.

Every voter should have the right to vote independently and in secret. Contact your local authority for advice and information in relation to voting. You should also contact your local authority if you need to make a complaint.

The following equipment should be provided at polling stations:

- Magnifiers

- Tactile voting device

- A large print copy of the ballot paper for reference

- Seating

- Pencil grip

- Polling booth at wheelchair level

- Ramps for buildings with steps

- Parking spaces reserved for disabled voters (where parking is available at the venue)

Photo ID is required when voting at polling stations. You can use your Blue Badge or Disabled Person's Bus Pass. If you do not have any form of photo ID, you can apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate – this can be applied for online or by contacting your local council.

You can bring someone to assist you at the polling station. They will need to be over the age of 18. You can also seek assistance from polling station staff who can guide you to the voting booth and mark your vote if needed.

If you are registered to vote, you can appoint someone you trust to vote on your behalf. This is called voting by proxy. Unlike postal voting, you need to give a reason for your proxy vote - for example, explaining you find it difficult to get to the polling station because of your disability. You need to register to vote by proxy at least six working days before the election by completing an application form and sending it back to your local electoral registration office. Unless you are registered as blind, you will need someone to support your application (such as a GP or social worker)

Useful links:

Scope - Disability equality charity

RNIB’s guide to voting and elections - Information from the Royal National Institute of Blind People

My Vote, My Voice - A campaign to encourage people with learning disabilities to vote in the general election

The Electoral Commission - An independent body which oversees elections