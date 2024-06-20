England are leading 1-0 against Denmark in their second match of the Euro 2024 campaign.

Gareth Southgate named an unchanged team for the side's second game of the tournament on Thursday evening.

Victory for England would secure top spot in Group C with a game to spare following Southgate's side's 1-0 win against Serbia in their Group C opener.

That means Trent Alexander-Arnold once again partners Declan Rice in midfield, with Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka supporting striker Harry Kane.

England fans in Romerberg Square ahead of the Denmark game. Credit: PA Images

Manchester United pair Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund started for Denmark, as did Leicester defender Jannik Vestergaard and Tottenham’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Famous faces have been pictured at the stadium ahead of the Group C clash, including the families of the players and royalty from both countries.

The Prince of Wales and King Frederik X of Denmark in the stands during the UEFA Euro 2024 match. Credit: PA Images

The Prince of Wales was pictured greeting Princess Josephine of Denmark and King Frederik X of Denmark in the stands before the match at the Frankfurt Arena.

England's most recent encounter with Denmark resulted in a 2-1 victory after extra time in the semi-finals of Euro 2020.

Thousands of fans gathered outside the stadium in Frankfurt ahead of the clash.

The vast majority of England fans in Germany for Euro 2024 are “behaving extremely well”, the UK Football Policing Unit has said.

England fans outside the stadium before the UEFA Euro 2024 match at the Frankfurt Arena. Credit: PA Images

Police in Gelsenkirchen praised the “level-headed” behaviour of England fans affected by transport issues getting to and away from their opening match against Serbia last Sunday.

The Free Lions Fan Embassy called for an urgent and thorough review of the transport problems encountered by England supporters, with the team set to return to Gelsenkirchen for the last 16 on June 30 if they finish top of Group C.

Denmark fans before the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Denmark and England. Credit: PA

Frankfurt police issued a post on X confirming that the England v Denmark fixture had been classified as high risk.

“Accordingly, we have prepared intensively for today and will be present with numerous forces in the city area,” the force’s post on Thursday said.

