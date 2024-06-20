England fans offered free beer aboard Denmark's 'anti-hooligan' bus

Painted in a red and white cross, a bus filled with friendly Denmark fans is planning to hand out free beer to England supporters.

Hordes of Danish fans have poured into Frankfurt, Germany, to watch their team clash with the Three Lions on Thursday afternoon.

Dressed in horned helms and bright red shirts, they consider themselves "anti-hooligans".

The 30-year-old bus has been transformed with an AstroTurf floor, seats covered with football shirts, and a rooftop garden.

The bus has also been signed by every player on the Danish squad.

A TV has also been fitted so that the group riding and living aboard the bus don't miss a minute of the Euros.

Erik Bro, who has travelled from Denmark with supporters aboard the nation's unofficial battle bus, said any Englishman to venture inside will receive a free Danish beer.

Speaking to the Times, he added: "The rule is that if a Dane comes with an English fan under his arm, then they will both have a free pint."

Mr Bro and his four friends have fitted the bus with a bar capable of pouring pints of Carlsberg and Kronenbourg.

Owing to the popularity of the bus, UEFA asked the group to lead a march of thousands to the stadium for Denmark's clash with England.

Danish King Frederik X , who is in Germany to attend the game, has also been invited aboard.

