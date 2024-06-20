Hunger Games star Donald Sutherland dies aged 88

Canadian actor Donald Sutherland has died aged 88 following “a long illness”, his agent CAA has confirmed.

The star of Ordinary People, M*A*S*H and Six Degrees Of Separation was the father of 24 TV show star Kiefer Sutherland.

Donald Sutherland has received numerous accolades. Credit: PA

A statement from CAA said: “Acclaimed actor Donald Sutherland died today in Miami, Florida, after a long illness. He was 88 years old.”

Kiefer paid tribute to his father and described him as “one of the most important actors in the history of film”.

Best known for his role in TV series 24 and films Phone Booth and The Three Musketeers, Kiefer said his father had “a life well lived”. Sharing a black and white photo of himself as a child with his father on X, he wrote: “With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. “I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly. “He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Donald was born in 1935. Credit: PA

Sutherland won a Golden Globe for the television movie Path To War and another gong along with an Emmy Award for the mini-series Citizen X.

In 2017 he received an Academy Honorary Award for his acting.

Sutherland’s most recent roles included The Hunger Games film franchise as dictator president Coriolanus Snow, and as a judge in the 2023 TV show Lawmen: Bass Reeves.

