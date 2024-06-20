It's the summer solstice - but what does that mean?

Chilly winds and below average temperatures across the past few weeks may make this hard to believe, but today - Thursday June 20 - summer officially begins.

The summer solstice marks the longest day and shortest night of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Earth spins on a tilt as it moves around the sun. Every year, there is a point where our planet is angled the most closely towards it- giving us the maximum possible hours of sunlight.

Around the same time, the Southern Hemisphere finds itself tilted the furthest away from the sun, entering winter solstice and experiencing its shortest day of the year.

This year's summer solstice is extra special, as we'll also experience the first full moon of the summer.

The phenomenon is known as a "strawberry moon", not because it changes colour, but because American indigenous tribes noticed its timing coincides with the strawberry harvest.

The longest day of the year is marked across the world - and has been celebrated by people across human history, too.

Archeologists have suggested ancient Mayan complexes built 3000 years ago in Central America marked summer and winter solstices, serving as sites for public ceremonies.

Many Indigenous people throughout the US and Canada celebrate the year's longest day with a ceremonial Sun Dance, performed differently by different tribes.

The tradition is thought to have originated with the Sioux people, spreading throughout the Great Plains in the early 19th century by neighbouring tribes.

Thousands of people gathered at Stonehenge in Wiltshire to celebrate the summer solstice in 2023. Credit: PA

In the UK, thousands gather each year at Stonehenge, an approximately 4500-year-old stone circle near Salisbury in Wiltshire.

According to Heritage England, the stones were erected in 2500 BC and were designed to align with the movements of the sun.

As well as marvelling at the way the sunlight streams through the ancient stones, some revelers perform pagan rituals to mark the solstice.

To experience the end of 2024's longest day for yourself, head outside at 9:50pm (BST) to catch the last rays of light.

