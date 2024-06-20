Thousands of pharmacies across the UK are joining together in an "unprecedented" day of action in protest against funding pressures.

In a day described as the first of its kind, many pharmacies have taken part in a mass protest, blacking out their windows and turning off their lights.

New analysis by the National Pharmacy Association (NPA) showed that two thirds of pharmacies in England have had to cut their opening hours since 2015, due to extreme funding pressures.

Around 1,400 pharmacies have shut in England across the past 10 years, with 10 closing each week, according to the association.

Major political parties have promised to expand pharmacy services in England. The NPA said there were questions about how they will reverse “deep cuts”, as the NHS often does not even cover pharmacies’ costs when they supply medicines.

Paul Rees, chief executive of the NPA, said: “It is great to see pharmacies taking part in this day of action in all corners of the UK today.

“This is a massive step and the first day of its kind, with pharmacies turning out their lights, blacking out their windows and highlighting the huge pressures they are under.

“Funding for community pharmacy has been squeezed over the last decade and as a result it is now a sector in very real distress.”

