Rob Burrow made the world a better place to be, says wife Lindsey

The wife of Rob Burrow has said he “made the world a better place to be”.

In a moving tribute, Lindsey Burrow said her husband had given “so many people hope” and had left an “incredible” legacy.

Ex-rugby league player Burrow died at the age of 41 after a four-and-a-half-year battle with motor neurone disease.

In a first look video from BBC Breakfast’s interview, Mrs Burrow said it had been “overwhelming” to see all of the tributes paid to Rob.

“I couldn’t put into words just how proud I am of Rob,” she said.

“I think he was just such an inspiration to so many people, and gave so many people hope.

“The legacy he leaves is just incredible.

“Despite the grief and despite the sadness, we have so much to be thankful for, for having Rob in our lives.

“He made the world a better place to be.”

Speaking about the reaction to his death, she said: “It was really overwhelming to the see the support and the tributes.

“It struck me that it wasn’t just from the Leeds Rhinos community, it was from all walks in the rugby league community.

“That’s what Rob’s done, he’s brought a community together.”

Burrow spent his entire rugby league career with Leeds Rhinos and helped them win eight Super League titles.

Two years after his retirement in 2017, Burrow revealed his MND diagnosis and began fundraising and campaigning to raise awareness of the disease and to improve care and research.

Burrow was made an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours list for his services to rugby league and the MND community and was promoted to a CBE in the 2024 New Year Honours.